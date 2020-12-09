Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the hit single earned the certification December 8, 2020. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A breakthrough for McRae, “you broke me first” has thus far peaked at #50 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its run has included viral interest on TikTok, impressive numbers and playlist looks on Spotify, and noteworthy support at the pop radio format.

“you broke me first” is the rising star’s first song to reach the platinum threshold.