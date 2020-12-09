Travis Scott Scores First Diamond US Song Certification For “SICKO MODE”

Travi$ Scott has added another achievement to his impressive list of accolades: a diamond US song certification.

The artist’s “SICKO MODE” received its diamond accreditation on December 9, 2020. Equivalent to 10x platinum, the award signifies 10 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“SICKO MODE” was a monster hit performer during its run, earning #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the rhythmic and urban radio formats. It enjoyed many weeks as a standout streaming performer, with its current Global Spotify count at 1.297 billion.

“SICKO MODE” features a contribution from Drake, who is credited as a songwriter but not as a performer.