Leslie Odom Jr Chats & Performs, Tayshia Adams Talks “The Bachelorette” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Leslie Odom, Jr makes an in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Tony winner talks about his projects, including the beloved “Hamilton” and the film “One Night In Miami.” He also gives an update on his family, noting that his daughter and her imaginary friends are excited for their new sibling.

Not simply there to chat, Odom, also performs “Last Christmas.”

In addition to the Odom appearance, Wednesday’s “Ellen” features a chat with “The Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the broadcast, you can enjoy initial videos from the Odom and Adams appearances: