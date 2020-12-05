in Music News

ENHYPEN’s “Given – Taken” Debuts In Top 30 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The video received nearly 14 million first week views.

Released on the fourth day of the November 27-December 2 tracking period, ENHYPEN’s “Given – Taken” still amassed an impressive amount of YouTube views.

According to the platform, the official video registered 13.8 million YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #27 bow on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With other eligible uploads included, “Given – Taken” received 15.6 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. With that count, the ENHYPEN single grabs #50 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Given – Taken” is the title/focus track from ENHYPEN’s debut EP “Border : Day One.”

