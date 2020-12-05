Afsana Khan’s “Titliaan” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Afsana Khan’s “Titliaan” continues its impressive performance on YouTube, rising to #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs charts.

The music video, which was #3 last week, jumps to #1 on the strength of its 69.9 million tracking period views. The count tops last week’s already-impressive count by a mammoth 124%.

With other eligible streams included, “Titliaan” received 95.8 million total YouTube plays during the November 27-December 3 tracking period. Up 188% from last week’s figure, the count sends “Titliaan” up ten places to #1.

BTS’ “Life Goes On” ruled both listings last week.

Afsana Khan sings “Titliaan,” which additionally credits Avvy Sra for music and Jaani as the lyricist and composer. Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta star in the video and also have credit on the digital track.