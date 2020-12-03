in TV News

NBC’s Comedy “Superstore” Will Be Coming To An End This Season; 11 Episodes Remain

NBC’s “Superstore” will be closing at the end of its current season.

SUPERSTORE -- "California Pt 2" Episode 602 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Colton Dunn as Garrett, Irene White as Carol, Mark McKinney as Glenn, Nico Santos as Mateo, America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina, Nichole Sakura as Cheyenne, Jon Barinholtz as Marcus, Kelly Schumann as Justine, Amir M. Korangy as Sayid -- (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

The ongoing sixth season of “Superstore” will be the last for the NBC comedy. NBC formally announced the news in a Thursday press release.

Currently on a winter hiatus, the show will return to the air on January 14 and reach its conclusion in the spring. Eleven episodes remain in the show’s run.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

“Superstore” has been a staple of NBC’s Thursday lineup, attracting solid fan support, ample acclaim, and respectable viewership numbers.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

