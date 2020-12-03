Blake Shelton, Jenny Slate, My Morning Jacket Scheduled For December 10 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

Country superstar and veteran “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton will make his presence felt on an upcoming “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, Shelton will be the lead guest on the December 10 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Jenny Slate, as well as a performance by My Morning Jacket. Kaz Rodriguez will sit-in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency. Listings follow:

Monday, December 7: Guests Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and musical guest Sam Hunt (Song: “2016,” Album: SOUTHSIDE). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1075A.

Tuesday, December 8: Guests Jimmy Fallon (5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and Joe Manganiello (Archenemy). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1076A.

Wednesday, December 9: Guests Aubrey Plaza (Black Bear) and Natalie Palamides (Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1077A.

Thursday, December 10: Guests Blake Shelton (The Voice), Jenny Slate (Little Weirds) and musical guest My Morning Jacket (Song: “Climbing The Ladder,” Album: The Waterfall II). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1078A.