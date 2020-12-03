Jamie Dornan Booked For December 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

After making appearances on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jamie Dornan is set for yet another television appearance.

The actor will support “Wild Mountain Thyme” on the December 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a discussion with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests will include Bryan Cranston (December 3), musical guest Rufus Wainwright (December 3), Matthew McConaughey (December 7), talk and musical guest Shawn Mendes (December 7), Meryl Streep (December 8), and talk and musical guest Billy Eichner (December 8).

CBS has not yet announced a lineup for December 10; the listings it has revealed are subject to change.