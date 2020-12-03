in TV News

Jamie Dornan Booked For December 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Dornan will continue his support tour for “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

Jamie Dornan chats with James Corden and Ben Winston during a sketch called "50 Trains of Corden" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."(12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

After making appearances on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jamie Dornan is set for yet another television appearance.

The actor will support “Wild Mountain Thyme” on the December 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a discussion with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests will include Bryan Cranston (December 3), musical guest Rufus Wainwright (December 3), Matthew McConaughey (December 7), talk and musical guest Shawn Mendes (December 7), Meryl Streep (December 8), and talk and musical guest Billy Eichner (December 8).

CBS has not yet announced a lineup for December 10; the listings it has revealed are subject to change.

cbsjamie dornanthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mariah Carey Re-Confirmed For December 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dixie D’Amelio’s New Single “One Whole Day” Featuring Wiz Khalifa Receives Big Spotify Looks; Video Premiering At 1PM