in Music News

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Prisoner” moves up to first place on the pop radio add board.

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus in Prisoner video, directed by Miley and Alaina O'Herlihy | Video screen | RCA

Last week’s runner-up on the Mediabase pop radio add board improves to #1 this week.

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” that song, earns this week’s most added honor with pickups from 37 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” follows in second place with 35 impact week adds. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” follows in third with playlist pickups from 31 new stations.

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster,” last week’s add board winner, grabs fourth place this week on the strength of its 27 new pickups. An add count of 18 slots Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” (6th-most, tie), Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most, tie), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (6th-most, tie), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” (9th-most), Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawai” (10th-most, tie), and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” (10th-most, tie).

bad bunnydon toliverdua lipagunnainternet moneyjames arthurjhay cortezJustin Bieberlil nas xmalumamegan thee stallionMiley Cyrusnavprisonerritt momneyshawn mendessigalathe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By All Time Low & Blackbear, Pop Smoke, Ritt Momney, The Kid LAROI Added By Z100 New York