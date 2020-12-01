Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Last week’s runner-up on the Mediabase pop radio add board improves to #1 this week.

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” that song, earns this week’s most added honor with pickups from 37 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” follows in second place with 35 impact week adds. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” follows in third with playlist pickups from 31 new stations.

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster,” last week’s add board winner, grabs fourth place this week on the strength of its 27 new pickups. An add count of 18 slots Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” (6th-most, tie), Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most, tie), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (6th-most, tie), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” (9th-most), Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawai” (10th-most, tie), and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” (10th-most, tie).