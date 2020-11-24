Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Projected For 10K US Sales, 92K Total US Units

Opening week projections have finally emerged for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News,” and they confirm an impending #2 bow for the Grammy-nominated artist.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to sell 10K US copies during the November 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 90-95K in first-week consumption.

The consumption figure should position “Good News” as a comfortable #2 on the Hits Top 50 (and the similarly focused Billboard 200 chart). BTS’ “BE” will take #1 this week with about 265K total units, but no other album is a lock to break 60K.

Should “Good News” indeed start at #2, it will become the artist’s highest-peaking album yet. “Suga,” which currently holds that distinction, went as high as #7 on the Billboard 200.