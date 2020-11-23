Taylor Swift Wins 3rd Straight American Music Award For Artist Of The Year, Again Confirms That She’s Re-Recording Her Old Music

The top prize at the 2020 American Music Awards ceremony went to the same artist who received the honor in 2019 and 2018.

Indeed, Taylor Swift was named the 2020 Artist of the Year. The win marked Swift’s third consecutive (and sixth overall) victory in the category.

While accepting the award via video, Swift reiterated the news that she is in the process of re-recording music from her Big Machine era. The award-winning artist first shared the news earlier this week in a response to news that Scooter Braun and Ithaca Partners had re-sold her masters to Shamrock Capital.

Sunday’s comment, however, came with an additional tidbit. Swift revealed that she is recording her old songs in the original studio. The news surely provided delight for fans, who are simultaneously intrigued by the re-recording project and excited to consume versions of the songs that she will fully own.

Swift additionally won AMAs for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock.