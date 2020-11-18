in TV News

Michael B. Jordan Revealed As PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive During “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The actor earns this year’s Sexiest Man Alive honor.

Tuesday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” included a big reveal: PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

The honoree is Michael B. Jordan, who appears on the cover of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man issue, which hits newsstands this week.

Prior to the reveal, Kimmel allowed at-home viewers to ask “yes or no” questions to a disguised Michael B. Jordan. After processing some clues – he works in film, was not an Avenger, has over 5 million Instagram followers, has no children, did not date Taylor Swift, is not part of a celebrity family – one of the viewers correctly guessed his identity.

At that point, Jordan took off his disguise, and a banner featuring his cover appeared on stage.

Jordan was to participate in an interview with Kimmel following the reveal.

Michael B. Jordan’s PEOPLE.com interview is available here.

