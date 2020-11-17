Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; Also Rules Hot AC & Alternative Add Boards

Pop radio, to put it plainly, was very excited for the new Billie Eilish single.

Entitled “Therefore I Am,” the new single landed at 169 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. It convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Granted, the interest was not limited to pop radio. “Therefore I Am” also takes top honors on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary and alternative add boards. It landed at 16 first-week Hot AC stations and 42 first-week alternative stations.

As for pop, Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” also enjoyed a big opening week. The new single won support from 92 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, enough for second place on the add board.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” takes third place with 15 pickups. With 14 adds each, Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” and The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (6th-most), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (7th-most), Harry Styles’ “Golden” (8th-most, tie), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (8th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” (10th-most, tie), and Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawai” (10th-most, tie).