in TV News

Patrick Dempsey Talks About “Grey’s Anatomy,” Underwear & More On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Patrick Dempsey appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

Patrick Dempsey on 11/18/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Fresh off making a surprise appearance in the “Grey’s Anatomy” season premiere, Patrick Dempsey appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actor appears as a guest on Wednesday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

Dempsey talks about his surprise return appearance, touching on the origin of the idea and the fan response. He also gives an update on how his family, including how his children are handling school in these unusual times.

As part of his appearance, Dempsey also receives a surprise in the form of ELLEN underwear.

The full episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but videos from Dempsey’s appearance are already available:

patrick dempseythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Michael B. Jordan Revealed As PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive During “Jimmy Kimmel Live”