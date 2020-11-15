Songs By Billie Eilish, Ritt Momney Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X, Ashnikko, The Kid LAROI Songs Make Top 50

Despite its late-week launch, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” amassed enough airplay to debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Ritt Momney’s version of “Put Your Records On” also makes this week’s Top 40.

Credited with 1,875 spins during the November 8-14 tracking period, “Therefore I Am” arrives at #34 on this week’s pop chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Put Your Records On” makes this week’s listing at #39. The Corinne Bailey Rae cover received 1,233 tracking week plays (+496).

— As “Therefore I Am” and “Put Your Records On” enter the Top 40, Lil Nas X’s “HOLIDAY,” Ashnikko’s “Daisy,” and The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” make moves just below the 40-song chart. The three songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

“HOLIDAY,” which arrived on the sixth day of the tracking period, received 511 spins. It ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song.

Played 419 times during the tracking period (+235), “Daisy” rises four spots to #47.

A spin-count of 265 (+119) concurrently lifts “So Done” five spots to #50.