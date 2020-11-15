Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio, Earning 7th Week On Top

Last week, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” ceded its throne at rhythmic and urban radio.

This week, it returns to #1 on the Mediabase airplay charts for both formats. “Laugh Now Cry Later” celebrates a seventh total week atop both charts.

— Up one place from last week’s position, “Laugh Now Cry Later” recaptures the Mediabase rhythmic throne with 6,168 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 151.

Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s listing, while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” slides two spots to #3.

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” soars three places to #4, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” drops one place to #5.

— Credited with 6,006 urban spins during the November 8-14 tracking period (no change), “Laugh Now Cry Later” also rises one place to #1 at that format.

Pop Smoke’s “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch),” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2.

“Go Crazy” holds at #3, Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” stays at #4, and Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring HER)” retains the #5 position.