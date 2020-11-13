in TV News

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Star Maria Bakalova Listed For November 16 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The Bulgarian actress will appear on Monday night’s “Corden.”

James chats with guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Maria Bakalova, star of the Amazon Prime Video film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will make a late-night US television appearance this coming week.

According to CBS, Bakalova will appear for an interview on the November 16 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” As of press time, she is the only guest listed for that night’s episode.

Bakalova has received raves for her turn as Tutar, Borat’s daughter, in the newly released film.

A complete look at the “Corden” listings follows:

Monday, Nov. 16

Maria Bakalova (n)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Melissa McCarthy; Bobby Cannavale; musical performance by FITZ (n)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Alison Brie; Yuval Noah Harari (n)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Marc Maron; musical performance by Royal Blood (n)

Friday, Nov. 20

Vin Diesel; musical performance by Jack Peñate (OAD: 10/29/20)

