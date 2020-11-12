Vince Vaughn Chats, Plays “Pitch Please” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The new horror-comedy “Freaky” will be arriving on Friday, November 13.

In support of the new film, star Vince Vaughn appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Vaughn chats with Ellen about a number of topics, including his new movie, playing “Dungeons & Dragons” with Joe Manganiello, and his experience as a soccer dad.

Not simply there for an interview, Vaughn also puts his sales skills to the test in a game of “Pitch Please.”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon (check local listings for the start time in your market), but video highlights are already available: