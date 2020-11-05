“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Appear On November 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

As her turn in Netflix’s outstanding “The Queen’s Gambit” continues to draw raves (and early Golden Globes and Emmy buzz), actress Anya Taylor-Joy will make a pair of talk show appearances.

According to NBC, the actress will appear on the November 12 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The episode will also feature a chat with Dan Aykroyd, while Carter McLean will complete his week-long residency with The 8G Band.

She will then appear on the November 13 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature a performance by Brandy Clark, chats with Kimberly Schlapman and Zachary Quinto, and a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Faith Hill’s “It Matters To Me.”

Complete listings for the two shows follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS LINEUPS:

Thursday, November 5: Guests Chris Hayes (All in with Chris Hayes) and David Sedaris (The Best of Me). Show 1062A.

Friday, November 6: Guests Bette Midler (New York Restoration Project’s Hocus Pocus Hulaween) and Bryan Washington (Memorial). (OAD 10/28/20)

Monday, November 9: Guests John Legend (The Voice), Sarah Cooper (Everything’s Fine) and musical guest John Legend (Song: “Wild”). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1063A.

Tuesday, November 10: Guests Edgar Ramirez (The Undoing) and Ta-Nehisi Coates (The Water Dancer). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1064A.

Wednesday, November 11: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1065A.

Thursday, November 12: Guests Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1066A.

KELLY CLARKSON SHOW LINEUPS

November 6: Fortune Feimster, Sara Bareilles, Guy Fieri | Cover – Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard For The Money”

November 9: Rainn Wilson, Lisa Rinna, musical guest Billy Ray Cyrus | Cover – Aerosmith’s “Dream On”

November 10: Anthony Anderson, Scripps Spelling Bee Finalists, talk and performance by Carly Pearce | Cover – Pam Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis”

November 11: Olivia Munn, musical guest Voice of Services | Cover – “America The Beautiful”

November 12: Billy Gardell | Cover – EXES’ “Cain”

November 13: Zachary Quinto, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kimberly Schlapman, musical guest Brandy Clark | Cover – Faith Hill’s “It Matters To Me”