Taraji P Henson Confirmed As Host For 2020 American Music Awards

The show takes place in less than three weeks.

With twenty days remaining until the annual American Music Awards, ABC and dcp just confirmed this year’s host.

Making her debut in the role, Taraji P Henson will appear as host for the 2020 ceremony.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Dua Lipa and BTS are confirmed as performers for this year’s show. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Calling the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles its home base the live event will air at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

