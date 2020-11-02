MONSTA X’s “Fatal Love” Rockets Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

MONSTA X’s “Fatal Love” is very much alive on the US iTunes store.

The album rocketed up the store’s all-genre sales chart following its release Monday. It is #4 as of press time, trailing only Ariana Grande’s “positions” (#1), Busta Rhymes’ “Extinction Level Event 2” (#2), and Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” (#3).

“While still showcasing their signature style, Monsta X has reinterpreted and expanded their musical approach throughout this album,” says a Gramophone/Starship press release about the 10-track album. “Bringing their talents to the next level, their story, which has been condensed over the past six years, is meant to give you a feeling of thrill as if you’re solving a mystery.”

The video for title track “Love Killa” follows: