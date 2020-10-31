Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Tracks Form Entire Top 14 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; All Songs Make Top 20 On US Apple Music

The fourteen tracks on Ariana Grande’s “Positions” album were Friday’s fourteen most-streamed tracks on the US Spotify platform.

“34+35” led the way, earning #1 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart with 2.7 million American streams. Lead single “positions,” which spent the prior week at #1, took #2 Friday with 2.5 million.

A streaming count of 2.1 million slotted “motive (with Doja Cat)” at #3, while “off the table (with the weeknd)” earned #4 with 2.0 million. Credited with 1.9 million streams, “shut up” earned #5.

The balance of the tracks landed as follows:

6) just like magic

7) nasty

8) safety net ft. ty dolla $ign

9) six thirty

10) pov

11) my hair

12) west side

13) love language

14) obvious

The Spotify performance was nearly as dominant on a global basis. Six tracks from the album appeared in the Top 10, with “positions” (#1) and “34+35” (#2) claiming the top two spots. “Motive” appeared at #4, “off the table” took #6, “shut up” earned #7, and “just like magic” grabbed #8. No “Positions” track landed below #27.

“Positions” also enjoyed a dominant opening day on US and Global Apple Music. Songs from the album claimed the Top 5 spots on Friday’s US Apple Music chart, courtesy of “34+35” (#1), “off the table” (#2), “shut up” (#3), “motive” (#4), and “just like magic” (#5). No track started below #19.

“Positions” meanwhile claimed the Top 6 places on the Global Apple Music chart: “34+35” (1), “off the table” (#2), “shut up” (#3), “motive” (#4), “Just like magic” (#5), and “nasty” (#6). No track appears below #21 on the chart, and insofar as “positions” appears twice (album version at #16, single version at #17), it is accurate to say that Grande had fourteen of Friday’s Top 20 song song on Global Apple Music.

Indeed, the new album enjoyed a dominant opening day on two of the key streaming platforms.