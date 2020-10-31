in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Debuts At #1 On ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart

“Positions” is the top song in Australia.

Ariana Grande - Positions video screen | Republic Records

After a strong opening week around the global, the title track from Ariana Grande’s “positions” is beginning to rack up impressive debuts on various charts.

One such listing is the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. “Positions” debuts at #1 on this week’s chart, becoming Grande’s fourth career #1 in Australia. The artist previously topped the ARIA chart with “no tears left to cry,” “thank u, next,” and “7 rings.”

24KGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” the previous #1, falls to #2 this week, and Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” slides one spot to #3. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” holds at #4, and Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” descends two rungs to #5.

Other debuts on this week’s chart include Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” at #14, The Kid Laroi’s “SO DONE” at #20, and James Arthur’s “Trainwreck” at 45.

