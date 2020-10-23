in TV News

Dua Lipa To Announce Initial American Music Awards Nominations On October 26 “Good Morning America”

Dua Lipa will announce nominees in select categories.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

The annual American Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 22.

This coming Monday, fans will learn which artists and records will be in contention for prizes at the ceremony.

The official nomination announcement is set for October 26. Global hitmaker Dua Lipa will kick off the proceedings by revealing nominees for three categories on that morning’s “Good Morning America” episode.

News of the remaining nominees will presumably come via the AMA web channels.

As for “Good Morning America,” complete listings follow:

Monday, October 26— Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”); actor Omari Hardwick (“Spell”); Singer Dua Lipa announces AMA nominations for three categories

Tuesday, October 27— Actor Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”); chef and author Marcus Samuelsson (“The Rise”); a performance by Kelsea Ballerini

Wednesday, October 28— Chef and author Marcus Samuelsson (“The Rise”)

Thursday, October 29— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, October 30— “Good Morning America” celebrates Halloween

Saturday, October 31— Binge This! with Daryn Carp; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

