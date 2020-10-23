Dua Lipa To Announce Initial American Music Awards Nominations On October 26 “Good Morning America”

The annual American Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 22.

This coming Monday, fans will learn which artists and records will be in contention for prizes at the ceremony.

The official nomination announcement is set for October 26. Global hitmaker Dua Lipa will kick off the proceedings by revealing nominees for three categories on that morning’s “Good Morning America” episode.

News of the remaining nominees will presumably come via the AMA web channels.

As for "Good Morning America," complete listings follow:

Monday, October 26— Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”); actor Omari Hardwick (“Spell”); Singer Dua Lipa announces AMA nominations for three categories

