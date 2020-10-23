in TV News

Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On October 28 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

Gracie Abrams will perform on Wednesday’s “Kimmel.”

Gracie Abrams - Kimmel Promo Banner via @gracieabrams on Instagram

Earlier this year, Gracie Abrams made her late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This coming week, the singer-songwriter will perform on another high-profile talk show.

According to ABC, Abrams will perform on the October 28 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature discussions with David Letterman and Gillian Jacobs.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” music performers include 24kGoldn & Iann Dior (October 26), H.E.R. (October 27), and Perfume Genius (October 29). Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 26

1. Bill Maher (“Real Time with Bill Maher”) 2. Louis Partridge (“Enola Holmes”) 3. Musical Guest 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior

Tuesday, Oct. 27

1. Anne Hathaway (Roald Dahl’s “The Witches”) 2. Musical Guest H.E.R.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1. David Letterman (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”) 2. Gillian Jacobs (“Come Play”) 3. Musical Guest Gracie Abrams

Thursday, Oct. 29

1. Chris Evans (“A Starting Point”) 2. Musical Guest Perfume Genius

