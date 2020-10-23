Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Received Plenty Of Thursday Night Pop Radio Airplay

Ariana Grande’s “positions” launched at 12AM ET Friday morning, which means it technically arrived on Thursday night in non-eastern time zones. Since pop stations throughout the US were ready to provide immediate airplay, the new single thus registered plenty of Thursday night spins.

Suggesting they will be playing the song hourly for much (or all) of release day, ten pacific stations played the song 3 times before midnight arrived in their time zone. According to Mediabase, this list of supporters included 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angeles, WiLD 94.9 San Francisco, 99.7 NOW San Francisco, 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas, 97.1 AMP Los Angeles, 95-1 KHOP Modesto, Hits 93.1 Bakersfield, Live 95.5 Portland, 106.5 The End Sacramento, and Live 101.5 Phoenix.

Several other stations offered one or two spins before Thursday came to a close.

“Positions” is also resonating on the digital fronts, leading the way on the YouTube trending chart and sitting at #2 on the US iTunes sales chart. It is also making waves on Spotify and Apple Music.