Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Four Other “What You See Is What You Get” Songs In Top 10

The deluxe edition of Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” entered the market Friday, and songs from the project are making a major statement on iTunes.

“Forever After All,” one of the new tracks, is #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart as of press time at 10:05AM ET. It seized the throne from Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which hit #1 earlier Friday and is now #2.

Songs from Combs’ album claim the balance of the Top 5 – “The Other Guy” is #3, “Cold As You” is #4, and “My Kinda Folk” is #5.

The country superstar also has a fourth song in the Top 10; “Without You (featuring Amanda Shires),” an instant gratification release from the new deluxe album, is #6.

The album itself is #2 on the iTunes album chart, trailing only Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You.”