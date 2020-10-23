in Music News, New Music

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Four Other “What You See Is What You Get” Songs In Top 10

Songs from Luke Combs’ deluxe album are faring well on iTunes.

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get Deluxe Cover | River House/Columbia Nashville

The deluxe edition of Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” entered the market Friday, and songs from the project are making a major statement on iTunes.

“Forever After All,” one of the new tracks, is #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart as of press time at 10:05AM ET. It seized the throne from Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which hit #1 earlier Friday and is now #2.

Songs from Combs’ album claim the balance of the Top 5 – “The Other Guy” is #3, “Cold As You” is #4, and “My Kinda Folk” is #5.

The country superstar also has a fourth song in the Top 10; “Without You (featuring Amanda Shires),” an instant gratification release from the new deluxe album, is #6.

The album itself is #2 on the iTunes album chart, trailing only Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You.”

