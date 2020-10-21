in TV News

Matthew “Super” DeLisi Added To October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The San Francisco Shock member will appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0946 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon at his desk on October 23, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just added another guest to its already-strong October 26 lineup.

According to NBC, gamer Matthew “super” DeLisi will appear on the episode. DeLisi is captain of San Francisco Shock, which just became the first team to win back-to-back Overwatch League Championships.

DeLisi joins a lineup that also includes Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Rina Sawayama. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, October 21: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Lily James and musical guest Black Thought ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr. Show 1338A

Thursday, October 22: Guests include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patton Oswalt and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show 1339A

Friday, October 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest The War on Drugs. Show 1340A

Monday, October 26: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show 1341A

Tuesday, October 27: Guests include Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show 1342A

jimmy fallonmatthew super delisinbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bhad Bhabie’s “Hi Bich” Earns Platinum Certification In United States