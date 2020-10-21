Matthew “Super” DeLisi Added To October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just added another guest to its already-strong October 26 lineup.

According to NBC, gamer Matthew “super” DeLisi will appear on the episode. DeLisi is captain of San Francisco Shock, which just became the first team to win back-to-back Overwatch League Championships.

DeLisi joins a lineup that also includes Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Rina Sawayama. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, October 21: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Lily James and musical guest Black Thought ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr. Show 1338A

Thursday, October 22: Guests include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patton Oswalt and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show 1339A

Friday, October 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest The War on Drugs. Show 1340A

Monday, October 26: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show 1341A

Tuesday, October 27: Guests include Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show 1342A