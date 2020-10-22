Sofia Carson Set For Appearance On October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

This Friday, Sofia Carson will appear on “Good Morning America.”

Next week, the singer-actress will make another daytime television appearance.

Carson, who just released her new single “Guess I’m A Liar,” will appear on the October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Kim Cattral, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Aerosmith’s “Cryin’.”

Who else can you expect on “Kelly”? Additional listings for next week’s episodes follow:

October 27 – Meghan Trainor, Glenn Howerton, Brown Girls Do Ballet | Cover – Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me”

October 28 – Emma Roberts, Phil Rosenthal, Ashley McBryde (chat and performance) | Cover – Bleachers’ “Don’t Take The Money”

October 29 – Natalie Portman, Montclair State University Choir, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Joey McIntyre | Cover – 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up”

October 30 – Zoe-Lister Jones, Michelle Monaghan, Omari Hardwick, Brett Loudermilk | Cover – Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”