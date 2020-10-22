in TV News

Sofia Carson Set For Appearance On October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sofia Carson will make another daytime talk show appearance.

Sofia Carson - Guess I'm A Liar Cover | Hollywood Records | Via @sofiacarson on Instagram

This Friday, Sofia Carson will appear on “Good Morning America.”

Next week, the singer-actress will make another daytime television appearance.

Carson, who just released her new single “Guess I’m A Liar,” will appear on the October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Kim Cattral, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Aerosmith’s “Cryin’.”

Who else can you expect on “Kelly”? Additional listings for next week’s episodes follow:

October 27 – Meghan Trainor, Glenn Howerton, Brown Girls Do Ballet | Cover – Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me”
October 28 – Emma Roberts, Phil Rosenthal, Ashley McBryde (chat and performance) | Cover – Bleachers’ “Don’t Take The Money”
October 29 – Natalie Portman, Montclair State University Choir, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Joey McIntyre | Cover – 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up”
October 30 – Zoe-Lister Jones, Michelle Monaghan, Omari Hardwick, Brett Loudermilk | Cover – Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”

sofia carsonthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Matthew “Super” DeLisi Added To October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

David Dobrik Confirmed For “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance On October 29