Bhad Bhabie’s “Hi Bich” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Bhad Bhabie has officially earned a second platinum plaque in the United States.

The artist, who previously reached platinum status with “Gucci Flip Flops,” just earned the same honor for her song “Hi Bich.”

Issued by the RIAA on October 20, the award confirms 1 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

First released in 2017, “Hi Bich” ultimately peaked at #68 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. It meanwhile hit the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

In addition to the platinum-certified “Gucci Flip Flops” and “Hi Bich,” Bhad Bhabie’s discography includes the gold-certified songs “Bestie” and “These Heaux.”