Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Going For Immediate Radio Play Following Release, Set For Hourly Spins On Friday

The new Ariana Grande single is certain to make major music industry waves following its release at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday.

Entitled “Positions,” the song is a near lock to post strong opening day numbers on US iTunes and major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

“Positions” is also set to make a major splash at radio. The song will be available for immediate airplay following its release, and multiple stations have already confirmed plans to provide hourly airplay for much or all of Friday. Plenty more will adhere to an equally or nearly as substantial airplay schedule.

The first pop playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the October 27 add board (its “impact date”).

“Positions” kickstarts the new Ariana Grande album era; the full LP is on track to launch October 30.