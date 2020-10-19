Rina Sawayama Scheduled To Perform On October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One of the buzziest artists in music is set to take the stage on a high-profile US late show.

According to NBC, Rina Sawayama will perform on the October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature interviews with Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Lister-Jones.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” performers include Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat (October 19), Lous And The Yazuka (October 20), Black Thought with Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr (October 21), Of Monsters and Men (October 22), and The War On Drugs (October 23).

Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, October 19: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz & Timbaland and musical guest Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat. Show 1336A

Tuesday, October 20: Guests include Natalie Portman, Billy Porter and musical guest Lous and The Yakuza. Show 1337A

Wednesday, October 21: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Lily James and musical guest Black Thought ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr. Show 1338A

Thursday, October 22: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Patton Oswalt and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show 1339A

Friday, October 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest The War on Drugs. Show 1304A