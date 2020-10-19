Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Becomes #1 Song In America

24kGoldn’s breakthrough “Mood (featuring iann dior)” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Up three places from last week, “Mood” dethrones Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” to become the #1 song in America. In conjunction with its ascent to #1 on the overall Hot 100, “Mood” rises to #4 on Billboard Streaming Songs, while hitting #6 on both Digital Song Sales and Radio Songs.

Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” ascends one spot to #3. The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” concurrently advances two places to #4.

BTS’ “Dynamite” dips three places to #5. The aforementioned “Savage Love” drops to #6. And insofar as the original version contributed more activity this week, BTS no longer has a chart credit for the song (since BTS was credited when it hit #1, it will still count as a chart-topper in their discography).

— In news just below the Top 5, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” makes its first Top 10 appearance. The song rises twelve places to #10.