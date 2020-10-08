Ally Brooke Scheduled For Interview On October 13 “Tamron Hall” Show

Ally Brooke’s book “Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You” will arrive on Tuesday, October 13.

That day, the artist and author will appear on “Tamron Hall.”

According to official listings, Hall will interview Ally about “her personal life choices and lessons learned.” The episode will also feature an appearance by Bobby Berk, as well as multiple segments dedicated to mental health.

Complete “Tamron Hall” listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 12: Fashion forward – up-and-coming designers showcase their talents, including a designer embracing her Native American heritage and two Latina women disrupting sexy stereotypes. Plus, turning unused clothes into trendy masterpieces.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Former Fifth Harmony star and author Ally Brooke opens up about her personal life choices and lessons learned. Plus, breaking social taboos on mental health: design expert Bobby Berk (Netflix’s “Queer Eye”) on how your home’s interior design could be the answer to a healthier mind; a 21-year-old student documenting her bipolar disorder; and a man’s global journey of self-discovery to overcome his debilitating anxiety.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Personal finance expert and TV host Suze Orman opens up about her biggest mistake that led to a 10-hour emergency surgery to remove a rare tumor—how ignoring her own advice to face your fear nearly cost her her health. Plus, inspirational stories of people who defied medical odds.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and seeking justice: two survivors update their fight against sex trafficking and how they are helping other Epstein victims. Plus, investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who exposed Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes to the world, and host Tara Palmeri on their podcast “BROKEN: Seeking Justice.” Then, warning signs from a woman who met her trafficker through a dating site. Also, actresses and sisters Laura and Vanessa Marano on the film they produced about sexual exploitation and their continued conversation with survivors and advocates.

Friday, Oct. 16: American actress and real estate agent Chrishell Stause on her Netflix hit show “Selling Sunset” and being a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant. Plus, outrageous and innovative homes around the world – from tiny homes to tree houses and underground caves, we are redefining ways of living.