Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Pop radio has a new number one song this week, as Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” rises to the top of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, “Savage Love” seizes the throne from Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.”

“Savage Love” received ~18,577 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period. The count reflects a 1,132-spin gain from last week’s mark. It, meanwhile, tops that of the week’s #2 song by nearly 2,000 spins.

The airplay sum accounts for activity on both the original version, as well as the newly released BTS remix. Mediabase treats all versions as one song for chart purposes, and as of right now, credits Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS for “Savage Love.”

“Savage Love” therefore becomes BTS’ first #1 hit at pop radio. It is also the inaugural chart-topper for Jawsh 685, and it is the fifth leader for Derulo.

Up one place, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” grabs #2 on this week’s chart. The song received ~16,660 spins during the tracking period (-619).

The aforementioned “Before You Go” drops to #3, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” holds at #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” stays put at #5.