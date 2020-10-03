Melanie Martinez Rises On US YouTube Artists Chart, Returns To Global Chart As “Bakery” Makes Opening Week Impact

Buzz over Melanie Martinez’s new “After School,” notably including the video for focus track “The Bakery,” helps the artist make an impact on this week’s US and Global YouTube Charts.

Up sixty-eight places, Martinez earns #28 on this week’s US YouTube Chart. She received 16.9 million American views across all eligible uploads, topping last week’s mark by 132%.

Martinez concurrently re-enters the Global Artists Chart at #51, courtesy of her 58.4 million worldwide views.

The aforementioned “The Bakery” also charts prominently this week, scoring #5 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart (3.58 million views) and #27 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart (11.3 million views).