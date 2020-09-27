BTS’ New Album “BE” Will Be Released On November 20, To Feature The Group’s Most “BTS-ish” Music Yet

The announcement for BTS’ recently released single “Dynamite” included the promise that another album was coming later in 2020. BTS has done nothing to dispel that notion in recent weeks, with member Jimin even teasing a forthcoming single during a recent press conference. The group has also been sharing details about the album-making process on social channels.

Sunday, the group officially confirmed a title and release date for the new album. Entitled “BE (Deluxe Edition),” the album will be available on November 20. Consistent with the “Dynamite” roll-out, it will launch at 12AM Eastern US time (late Thursday/early Friday).

“‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album,” says Big Hit Entertainment. “This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

According to Big Hit, the BTS members had a significant role not only in the music-making process but in areas like concept, composition, and design.

As with lead single “Dynamite,” the overall theme will be one of healing during today’s trying times.