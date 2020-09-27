in Music News

BTS’ New Album “BE” Will Be Released On November 20, To Feature The Group’s Most “BTS-ish” Music Yet

BTS has officially announced a new album.

BTS Press Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

The announcement for BTS’ recently released single “Dynamite” included the promise that another album was coming later in 2020. BTS has done nothing to dispel that notion in recent weeks, with member Jimin even teasing a forthcoming single during a recent press conference. The group has also been sharing details about the album-making process on social channels.

Sunday, the group officially confirmed a title and release date for the new album. Entitled “BE (Deluxe Edition),” the album will be available on November 20. Consistent with the “Dynamite” roll-out, it will launch at 12AM Eastern US time (late Thursday/early Friday).

“‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album,” says Big Hit Entertainment. “This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

According to Big Hit, the BTS members had a significant role not only in the music-making process but in areas like concept, composition, and design.

As with lead single “Dynamite,” the overall theme will be one of healing during today’s trying times.

bebts

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; Dayglow, Wallows Songs Reach Top 5