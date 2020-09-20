in Music News

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“WAP” officially earns #1 at rhythmic radio.

Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” was #5 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It soars to #1 this week.

The smash hit received ~5,976 spins during the September 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 965 spins. The increase marks this week’s largest airplay gain at rhythmic radio.

Also up four places, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” grabs #2 on the chart. Saweetie’s “Tap In” concurrently rises one spot to #3.

DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake),” last week’s leader, slips to #4 on this week’s rhythmic radio listing. DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently slides three places to #5.

