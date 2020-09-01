in Music News

Songs By BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris & The Weeknd, Conan Gray Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station picks up “Ice Cream,” “Over Now,” and “Heather.”

Two new collaborations and one buzzy potential breakthrough have won support from Z100 New York.

Reporting to the September 1 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms adding BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now,” and Conan Gray’s “Heather.”

“Ice Cream” and “Over Now” both launched this past Friday — and are officially impacting this week. “Ice Cream” is trending Top 50 at the format, while “Over Now” already holds such a ranking.

After generating buzz on streaming service and at hot adult contemporary radio, “Heather” is beginning to take flight at pop.

