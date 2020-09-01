BTS Returns To #1 On Billboard Artist 100, Continues Record Social 50 Reign

As the group’s single “Dynamite” debuts atop the Billboard Hot 100, BTS reclaims the #1 position on the Artist 100.

Indeed, BTS rises two places to #1 on Billboard’s breakdown of the top artists in America. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity.

BTS is a perennial force in all such categories, and the surge of interest in “Dynamite” helped push BTS over the edge – and back to #1.

On the subject of social media, the group retains its #1 position on the Billboard Social 50 chart. BTS has ruled the listing for a record 194 weeks.