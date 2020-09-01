Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

“Over Now,” the new collaboration between Calvin Harris and The Weeknd, unsurprisingly won big opening week playlist support at radio.

The song tops this week’s Mediabase pop and rhythmic add boards.

— “Over Now” tops the pop add board with pickups from 109 monitored stations. BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” the week’s other hot new collaboration, takes second place on the pop add board with 97 adds.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” rides an add count of 54 to third place on the pop board. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” continues to heat up, earning fourth place with 28 new playlist pickups. Conan Gray’s “Heather” takes fifth with 20 adds.

— “Over Now” meanwhile leads the rhythmic add board with adds from 50 stations.

DaBaby’s “Blind (featuring Young Thug),” which landed at 37 stations, takes second place.

With 28 adds each, “Mood” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV)” tie for third. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR SonSon)” follows in fifth with 7 adds.