Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” was a close second at pop.

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd - Over Now video screen | Columbia

“Over Now,” the new collaboration between Calvin Harris and The Weeknd, unsurprisingly won big opening week playlist support at radio.

The song tops this week’s Mediabase pop and rhythmic add boards.

— “Over Now” tops the pop add board with pickups from 109 monitored stations. BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” the week’s other hot new collaboration, takes second place on the pop add board with 97 adds.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” rides an add count of 54 to third place on the pop board. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” continues to heat up, earning fourth place with 28 new playlist pickups. Conan Gray’s “Heather” takes fifth with 20 adds.

— “Over Now” meanwhile leads the rhythmic add board with adds from 50 stations.

DaBaby’s “Blind (featuring Young Thug),” which landed at 37 stations, takes second place.

With 28 adds each, “Mood” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV)” tie for third. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR SonSon)” follows in fifth with 7 adds.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

