Special Look: BTS Celebrates “Dynamite” Hitting #1 On Hot 100 With Joyous Press Conference

Earlier this week, news broke that BTS’ new single “Dynamite” had debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group’s first time scoring the #1 song in America.

On the heels of the colossal achievement, the seven BTS members engaged in a celebratory global media day via live stream.

The group did reiterate plans to release an album later this year, and member Jimin mentioned that the group is very fond of the planned follow-up to “Dynamite.” Members SUGA and RM also expressed a desire to have an even bigger role at the Grammys in future years, with the former expressing his hope for a BTS-only performance.

Ultimately, however, the event was not about major announcements. It was about seven passionate musicians coming together to bask in the glory of their achievement – and celebrate the hard work (and passionate supporters) that put them in position to be successful. Each of the members spoke emotionally about the support of their “ARMY” – and their hunger for bringing happiness and great music into the world.

Following the event, Big Hit Entertainment shared photos from the hour-long celebration. Public video should emerge soon.