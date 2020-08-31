in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Baby” Picks Up Pop Radio Airplay In Biloxi, Greenville, More; Song Boasts Over 10 Million Streams Across YouTube & Spotify Alone

“Baby” is attracting some interest at pop radio.

Madison Beer - Baby video screen | First Access/Epic

Whether the Epic team moves forward with a full-on campaign remains to be seen, but Madison Beer’s “Baby” is attracting some interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, Biloxi’s 105.9 The Monkey played the song 13 times during the seven days ending August 30. Greenville’s Hot 99.5 (9 spins), Norfolk’s Z104 (6 spins), Phoenix’s 104.7 KISS (2 spins) and SiriusXM Hits 1 (2 spins) are also on the list of early supporters.

Since launching on August 21, the “Baby” has amassed over 5 million streams on Spotify. The music video has meanwhile surpassed 5 million views on YouTube.

“Baby” will appear on Beer’s forthcoming studio album “Life Support,” alongside acclaimed 2020 releases like “Selfish” and “Stained Glass.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

