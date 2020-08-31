Madison Beer’s “Baby” Picks Up Pop Radio Airplay In Biloxi, Greenville, More; Song Boasts Over 10 Million Streams Across YouTube & Spotify Alone

Whether the Epic team moves forward with a full-on campaign remains to be seen, but Madison Beer’s “Baby” is attracting some interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, Biloxi’s 105.9 The Monkey played the song 13 times during the seven days ending August 30. Greenville’s Hot 99.5 (9 spins), Norfolk’s Z104 (6 spins), Phoenix’s 104.7 KISS (2 spins) and SiriusXM Hits 1 (2 spins) are also on the list of early supporters.

Since launching on August 21, the “Baby” has amassed over 5 million streams on Spotify. The music video has meanwhile surpassed 5 million views on YouTube.

“Baby” will appear on Beer’s forthcoming studio album “Life Support,” alongside acclaimed 2020 releases like “Selfish” and “Stained Glass.”