Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Even as the song enters the format’s Top 20, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” is still finding new station supporters at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 18 monitored stations this week, “Savage Love” earns the top spot on the Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” which spent the past two weeks atop the board, takes second place this week. It won support from another 13 stations

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” lands in third with 11 pickups. With 10 adds each, Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers,” Ryland James’ “Water,” and BTS’ “Dynamite” tie for fourth.