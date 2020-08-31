in Music News

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Savage Love” tops this week’s add board.

Jason Derulo - Savage Love Video Screen | Columbia / DRM New Zealand

Even as the song enters the format’s Top 20, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” is still finding new station supporters at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 18 monitored stations this week, “Savage Love” earns the top spot on the Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” which spent the past two weeks atop the board, takes second place this week. It won support from another 13 stations

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” lands in third with 11 pickups. With 10 adds each, Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers,” Ryland James’ “Water,” and BTS’ “Dynamite” tie for fourth.

btsjason derulojawsh 685kane brownkhalidMiley Cyrusmorgan wallenryland jamessavage loveswae lee

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Dynamite” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Madison Beer’s “Baby” Picks Up Pop Radio Airplay In Biloxi, Greenville, More; Song Boasts Over 10 Million Streams Across YouTube & Spotify Alone