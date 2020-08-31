in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Dynamite” Debuts As #1 Song In America

“Dynamite” arrives atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving BTS its first leader on the listing.

BTS - Dynamite video screen | Big Hit/Columbia

Over the past seven years, BTS has built an impressive resume of chart achievements and milestones. It has scored number one albums, broken YouTube records, obliterated social media standards, and generally established an unparalleled presence in the music market.

There was one chart the group had not yet ruled going into this summer, however: the Billboard Hot 100.

That changes this week, as new single “Dynamite” debuts at #1 on the all-genre listing.

“Dynamite” earns its status as the #1 song in America thanks to massive opening week sales and streaming numbers. The opening week sales figure, in fact, ranks as the biggest since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” launched in the summer of 2017.

“Dynamite” is also quickly becoming the group’s biggest US radio hit yet.

BTS had previously peaked at #4 on the Hot 100, courtesy of its early 2020 single “ON.”

