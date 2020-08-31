24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood,” Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Calvin Harris & The Weeknd, Zara Larsson Top 50

24kGoldn’s buzzy hit “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” officially enters the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” also debuts on the listing.

Below last week’s chart at #55, “Mood” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The song received 1,640 spins during the August 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,270.

Credited with 1,505 plays (+689), “Laugh Now Cry Later” rises seven places to make its chart debut at #39.

— As “Mood” and “Laugh Now Cry Later” hit the chart, songs by Calvin Harris & The Weeknd and Zara Larsson make moves just below.

Despite not arriving until day six of the tracking period, Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song with 1,043 plays.

Played 916 times, Larsson’s revived “WOW” earns a #48 ranking. It was #53 last week.