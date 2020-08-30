Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily,” Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Officially Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Surf Mesa’s “Ily (featuring Emilee),” and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” all secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up seven places from last week’s mark, “Midnight Sky” earns #21 on this week’s listing. The Miley single received 4,074 spins during the August 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 1,430.
Credited with 3,636 spins (+984), “ily” enjoys a four-place lift to #23 on the latest chart.
“Kings & Queens” concurrently enjoys a five-place jump to #25. The Ava Max single posted a tracking period play count of 3,006 (+628).
