Radio Ready To Play New BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Collaborations

Radio stations are quickly confirming their intentions to provide support.

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez - Ice Cream Promo Photo via BLACKPINK Instagram

Both of this week’s high-profile collaborations — BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” and Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” — will be available for airplay when they launch Friday.

Mainstream stations are definitely planning to take advantage of the opportunity.

Over the past few days, stations have begun Tweeting their plans to play both songs upon release. At least one (Juno Beach’s WiLD 95.5) has confirmed plans to play both songs hourly, and numerous other stations are expected to provide similarly substantial support throughout Friday. SiriusXM Hits 1, for instance, said it will be having “Ice Cream” “all day” on Friday, while Cleveland’s 96.5 KISS FM has announced all-day support for “Over Now.”

Combined with surefire strength on the sales and streaming fronts, both songs will be making major opening day (and opening week) impacts within the music community.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

