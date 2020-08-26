“Ice Cream” Music Video Also Arrives On August 28, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Share Teaser

Befitting the ample anticipation, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” will receive a major launch this Friday.
As first reported by Headline Planet, the song will go for immediate radio airplay at midnight late Thursday/early Friday — the same moment it will arrive on digital sales and streaming platforms.
Not simply available in an audio format, the “Ice Cream” music video will also be launching on Friday. To further heighten anticipation for the blockbuster collaboration, Selena Gomez shared a brief teaser on her social media accounts. Consistent with the song title and previous promo graphics, the bright, summery teaser features the five women on an ice cream truck.
