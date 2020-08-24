Billboard Hot 100: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Remains #1 Song In America, Drake & Lil Durk #2, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Top 10

There are ample developments near the top of this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but there is no change to the #1 position.

Cardi B’s phenomenon “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” predictably spends a second week as the top song in America. The hit enjoyed another big week of streaming and sales, while also enjoying big gains at the urban and rhythmic radio formats.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” debuts at #2, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” place at #3 and #4, respectively.

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” takes #5.

The week’s second-biggest debut comes courtesy of Morgan Wallen, whose “7 Summers” arrives at #6. The position is the best of Wallen’s career. “7 Summers,” moreover, follows Garth Brooks’ “Lost In You” as just the second solo male country song to debut in the Top 10.

Speaking of country, Gabby Barret scores her first career Top 10 hit as crossover sensation “I Hope” rises one spot to #10.